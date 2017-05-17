P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALYAMAMAH STEEL distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 16 May 2017
Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co distributes SAR 1 cash dividends per share for First Half of 2017 over registered shareholders as of May 21, 2017. Distribution is scheduled on June 18, 2017.
More » Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co ALYAMAMAH STEEL    17 May 2017      28.01     0.20
More News of ALYAMAMAH STEEL
ALYAMAMAH STEEL distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 16 May 2017
ALYAMAMAH STEEL appoints a Board Member (KSE) - 12 Jan 2017
ALYAMAMAH STEEL opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 21 Dec 2016
ALYAMAMAH STEEL announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 21 Nov 2016
ALYAMAMAH STEEL appoints a Board Member (TASI) - 14 Nov 2016
ALYAMAMAH STEEL's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 03 Aug 2016
AL YAMAMAH STEEL distributes dividends for first half of 2016 (TASI) - 31 May 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
