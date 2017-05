Extra announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 15 May 2017 United Electronics Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 14, 2017. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 16.66% from SAR 360 Mill to SAR 420 Mill through the distribution of 1 grant share for each 6 shares. Clauses (7) and (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.