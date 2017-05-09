P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
KEC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 08 May 2017
Knowledge Economic City announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 7, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » Knowledge Economic City KEC    09 May 2017      17.31     0.07
Advertisement
More News of KEC
KEC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 08 May 2017
KEC's new CEO (TASI) - 21 Jan 2016
KEC's new BOD Chairman (TASI) - 15 Oct 2015
KEC announces resignation of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI) - 05 Mar 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for KEC (TASI) - 01 May 2014
KEC appoints a CEO (TASI) - 05 Jan 2014
Results for the First Half 2013 for KEC (TASI) - 01 Aug 2013
KEC announces resignation of CEO (TASI) - 15 May 2013
Results of the 3 Months 2013 for KEC (TASI) - 23 Apr 2013
KEC calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 14, 2013 (TASI) - 16 Apr 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center