ZAMILINDUST announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 07 May 2017
Zamil Industrial Investment Co announced results of General meeting held on May 4, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1 cash dividends per share for Second Quarter of 2016.
More » Zamil Industrial Investment Co ZAMILINDUST    07 May 2017      28.93     -1.33
