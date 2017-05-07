P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Farm Superstores announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 07 May 2017
Saudi Marketing Company announced results of General meeting held on May 4, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1 cash dividends per share for 2016.
More » Saudi Marketing Company Farm Superstores    07 May 2017      28.88     -1.16
