SACO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 07 May 2017
Saudi Company for Hardware announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 4, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1.5 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:
Mr. Samir Bin Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Hameedi
Mr. Abdul Rahman Bin Amin Bin Hassan Jawah
Mr. Ahmad Bin Muhammad Bin Salem Al Serri
Mr. Haytham Bin Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Hameedi
Mr. Talal Bin Muhammad Bin Taha Bakhash
Mr. Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Al Touq
Mr. Khaled Bin Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Hameedi
Mr. Bandar Bin Khaled Bin Ibrahim Al Turkey
Mr. Hani Ahmad Youssef Al Shuweiar
SACO    07 May 2017      100.28     -2.72
