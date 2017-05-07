SACO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 07 May 2017 Saudi Company for Hardware announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 4, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1.5 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:

Mr. Samir Bin Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Hameedi

Mr. Abdul Rahman Bin Amin Bin Hassan Jawah

Mr. Ahmad Bin Muhammad Bin Salem Al Serri

Mr. Haytham Bin Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Hameedi

Mr. Talal Bin Muhammad Bin Taha Bakhash

Mr. Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Al Touq

Mr. Khaled Bin Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Hameedi

Mr. Bandar Bin Khaled Bin Ibrahim Al Turkey

Mr. Hani Ahmad Youssef Al Shuweiar