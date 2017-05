ALBAHA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 03 May 2017 Al-Baha Investment & Development Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 2, 2017. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 96.67% from SAR 150 Mill to SAR 295 Mill with the purpose of acquiring Elite Centers Co Ltd. Capital shall then be reduced by 40% from SAR 295 Mill to SAR 177 Mill at 4 shares for each 10 shares to write off part of Accumulated Losses. Clauses (7) and (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.