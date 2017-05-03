P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

FIPCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 02 May 2017
Filing & Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 1, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 50 Halalas cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of May 3, 2017. Distribution commences effective May 21, 2017. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
Filing & Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. FIPCO    03 May 2017      34.40     -0.05
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
