Saudi Stock Exchange delists MMG shares (TASI)
Date: 02 May 2017
Following end of time limit given to companies with losses reaching or exceeding 50% of capital to rectify its status. The Saudi Stock Exchange decided, on May 1, 2017, to delist shares of  Mohammed Al Mojil Group Company as it failed to take regulatory procedures required to conform to the market requirements.
Mohammed Al Mojil Group Company MMG    08 Sep 2016      12.55     0.00
More News of MMG
Saudi Stock Exchange delists MMG shares (TASI) - 02 May 2017
MMG opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 04 Dec 2016
MMG announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 27 Sep 2016
MMG announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 25 May 2016
MMG's BOD Chairman and Vice-Chairman (TASI) - 28 Mar 2016
MMG's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 02 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MMG (TASI) - 01 Feb 2016
MMG holds a General meeting on February 29, 2016 (TASI) - 13 Jan 2016
MMG opens candidacy door for its BOD membership (TASI) - 03 Jan 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for MMG (TASI) - 21 Oct 2015
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
