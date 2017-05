SAMBA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 01 May 2017 Samba Financial Group announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 30, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 50 Halalas cash dividends for Second Half of financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of same day. Distribution is scheduled on May 16, 2017. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.