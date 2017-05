YCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 01 May 2017 Yanbu Cement Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 30, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing June 21, 2017:

Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Meshaal Bin Abdul Aziz Aal Saoud

Fahed Bin Soliman Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi

Abdul Aziz Bin Soliman Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi

General Organization for Social Insurance - represented by Fahed Bin Saleh Al Ajlan

Public Investments Fund - represented by Turkey Bin Mussaed Ali Al Mubarak

Dr. Ahmad Bin Abdou Zuqeil

Riyadh Bin Abdul Rahman Saleh Aba Al Kheil

Public Pensions Agency- represented by Amin Abdullah Al Seneidi

Social Development Bank - represented by Dr. Abdullah Bin Abdul Rahman Al Namla

Saeed Omar Qassem Al Eissaei

Muhammad Abdullah Abdul Karim Al Khareeji