ALJOUF announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 23 Apr 2017 Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 20, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1 cash dividends per share and amended the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law. Shareholders also elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing March 22, 2018 till March 21, 2021:

HRE Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Meshaal Bin Abdul Aziz Aal Saoud

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Muhammad Al Hussein

Dr. Rasheed Bin Rashed Bin Owein

Mr. Abdul Rahman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Yamani

Mr. Mazroue Bin Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Mazroue

Mr. Omar Riyadh Muhammad Al Hameedan

Mr. Ali Riyadh Al Hameedan

Mr. Yasser Yehia Abdul Hameed Abd Rabou

Dr. Muhammad Ahmad Hassan Feteihi