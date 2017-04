SFICO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 20 Apr 2017 Saudi Fisheries Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 19, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 62.64% from SAR 535,375,000 to SAR 200 Mill being 6 shares for each 10 shares with the purpose of writing off accumulated losses and restructuring capital to conform to the new Corporate Law. Clause (24) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.