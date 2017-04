BudgetSaudi announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 20 Apr 2017 United International Transportation Company Ltd. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 19, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1.25 cash dividends. Shareholders also approved to increase capital by 16.66% from SAR 610 Mill to SAR 711,666,680 through granting 1 bonus share for each 6 shares held by registered shareholders as of end of trade of same day. Clause (7) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.