ACC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 19 Apr 2017 Arabian Cement Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 18, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 2 cash dividends for Second Half of 2016. Shareholders also amended the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for 3-year round commencing January 1, 2018 till December 31, 2020:

Dr. Ibrahim Bin Soliman Al Rajhi

Dr. Sami Bin Mohsen Baroum

Mr. Saoud Bin Abdul Aziz Al Soliman

Eng. Abdullah Bin Muhammad Raheemi

Eng. Al Waleed Bin Abdul Raziq Al Dareean

Eng. Moetaz Bin Qassey Al Ezzawi

Mr. Turkey Bin Abdullah Al Rajhi

Mr. Fahd Bin Abdullah Al Eissa

Mr. Abdul Latif Bin Ali Al Seif