SISCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 17 Apr 2017 Saudi Industrial Services Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 16, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law. Shareholders also approved to increase capital by 20% from SAR 680 Mill to SAR 816 Mill through granting 1 bonus share for each 5 shares held by registered shareholders as of end of trade of same day.