Company News
MOUWASAT holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 24, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 16 Apr 2017
Mouwasat Medical Services Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 24, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » Mouwasat Medical Services Company MOUWASAT    17 Apr 2017      153.50     -0.05
