TAPRCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 16 Apr 2017 Tihama Advertising & Public Relations Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 13, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 50% from SAR 150 Mill to SAR 75 Mill with the purpose of writing off Accumulated Losses. Shareholders also approved to amend Clauses (7, 27,28,29 & 30) of the Company Statute.