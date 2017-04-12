AtheebTelecom announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 11 Apr 2017 Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 10, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 60% from SAR 1.575 Billion to SAR 630 Million with the purpose of restructuring capital to conform to the new Corporate Law. Clauses (7) and (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.