Company News
AtheebTelecom announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 11 Apr 2017
Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 10, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 60% from SAR 1.575 Billion to SAR 630 Million with the purpose of restructuring capital to conform to the new Corporate Law. Clauses (7) and (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company AtheebTelecom    12 Apr 2017      9.86     -0.05
More News of AtheebTelecom
AtheebTelecom announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 11 Apr 2017
AtheebTelecom announces results of Board meeting (TASI) - 13 Feb 2017
AtheebTelecom losses reaches 75.95 % of capital (TASI) - 15 Dec 2016
AtheebTelecom's results of year ended on March 31, 2016 (TASI) - 14 Jun 2016
Resignation of AtheebTelecom's BOD member (TASI) - 24 Jan 2016
AtheebTelecom announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI) - 22 Dec 2015
Results for the 6 months of 2015 for AtheebTelecom (TASI) - 21 Oct 2015
Atheeb Telecom announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 07 Oct 2015
AtheebTelecom holds its AGM and EGM on October 6, 2015 (TASI) - 13 Sep 2015
AtheebTelecom holds its AGM and EGM on September 7, 2015 (TASI) - 28 Jul 2015
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
