ZOUJAJ announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 10 Apr 2017 The National Co. for Glass Industries announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 9, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for 3-year round commencing same day:

Riyadh Muhammad Al Hameedan

Muhammad Ahmad Al Sheikh

Khaled Saad Al Fadhly

Mashhour Muhammad Al Abeekan

Muhammad Abdul Razik Al Ghadyan

Omar Riyadh Al Hameedan

Muqaad Abdullah Al Khamees

Ahmad Yaacoub Al Fereih