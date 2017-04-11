P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 10 Apr 2017
Saudi Cement Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 9, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 2.75 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 and amended the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » Saudi Cement Company. SCC    11 Apr 2017      51.78     -2.00
