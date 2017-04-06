P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ARDCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 06 Apr 2017
Arriyadh Development Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 5, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 80 Halalas cash dividends per share for second half of 2016 and amended the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.  
