ALBAHA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 2, 2017 (TASI) Date: 06 Apr 2017 Al-Baha Investment & Development Co holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 2, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss increasing capital by 96.67% from SAR 150 Mill to SAR 295 Mill with the purpose of the full acquisition of Elegant Centers Ltd Co. ALBAHA shall issue new shares to be distributed over owners of Elite Centers Ltd Co. Capital shall then be reduced from SAR 295 Mill to SAR 177 Mill by cancelling 4 shares of each 10 shares with the purpose of writing-off Accumulated Losses. Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.