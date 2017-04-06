P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SASCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 7, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 05 Apr 2017
Saudi Automotive Services Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 7, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
Saudi Automotive Services Co. SASCO    06 Apr 2017      17.40     -0.17
More News of SASCO
SASCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 7, 2017 (TASI) - 05 Apr 2017
SASCO's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 01 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for SASCO (TASI) - 24 Apr 2016
SASCO's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 20 Apr 2016
SASCO holds its AGM on April 13, 2016 (TASI) - 14 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for SASCO (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
SASCO distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 29 Dec 2015
SASCO signs facilities agreement at SAR 200 Mill (TASI) - 22 Dec 2015
SASCO signs a SAR 150 Mill facilities agreement (SAR) - 14 Dec 2015
SASCO's early payment of insurance facilities agreement (TASI) - 25 Nov 2015
» More News
