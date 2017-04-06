SAMBA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 30, 2017 (TASI) Date: 05 Apr 2017 Samba Financial Group holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 30, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 50 Halalas cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting. Distribution is scheduled on May 14, 2017. Shareholders shall also discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.