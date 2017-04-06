P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News

SAMBA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 30, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 05 Apr 2017
Samba Financial Group holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 30, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 50 Halalas cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting. Distribution is scheduled on May 14, 2017. Shareholders shall also discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
SAMBA    06 Apr 2017      21.10     0.15
More News of SAMBA
SAMBA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 30, 2017 (TASI) - 05 Apr 2017
SAMBA announces resignation of GM and appointment of a CEO (TASI) - 19 Feb 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for SAMBA (TASI) - 19 Oct 2016
SAMBA obtained a SAR 131.995 Mill fund (TASI) - 28 Aug 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for SAMBA (TASI) - 18 Jul 2016
SAMBA distributes the dividends of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 30 Jun 2016
Resignation of SAMBA's BOD member and appointing two new members (TASI) - 09 Jun 2016
SAMBA's EGM resolutions (TASI) - 06 Jun 2016
SAMBA holds its EGM on June 5, 2016 (TASI) - 11 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for SAMBA (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016

