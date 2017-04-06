P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News

ALBILAD holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 8, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 04 Apr 2017
Bank Albilad holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 8, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of SAR 0.5 cash dividends per share and amend the Bank Charter to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More News of ALBILAD
ALBILAD holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 8, 2017 (TASI) - 04 Apr 2017
ALBILAD distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 29 Dec 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for ALBILAD (TASI) - 13 Oct 2016
ALBILAD concludes issuance of SAR 2 Billion Sukuk (TASI) - 30 Aug 2016
ALBILAD's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 18 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ALBILAD (TASI) - 13 Apr 2016
ALBILAD's EGM resolutions (TASI) - 12 Apr 2016
Resignation of ALBILAD's CEO and appointing new one (TASI) - 29 Mar 2016
ALBILAD holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 11, 2016 (TASI) - 15 Mar 2016
ALBILAD is to increase the capital through offering bonus shares (TASI) - 01 Feb 2016

