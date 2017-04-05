P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MAADEN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 03 Apr 2017
Saudi Arabian Mining Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 2, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016 and amended the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
MAADEN    05 Apr 2017      40.81     -0.15
More News of MAADEN
MAADEN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 03 Apr 2017
MAADEN holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 2, 2017 (TASI) - 06 Mar 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for MAADEN (TASI) - 18 Jul 2016
MAADEN's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 17 Apr 2016
MAADEN holds a General meeting on March 7, 2016 (TASI) - 07 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MAADEN (TASI) - 25 Jan 2016
MAADEN's results of 9 months in 2015 (TASI) - 18 Oct 2015
MAADEN's latest developments in Al Dwaihi mine (TASI) - 08 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for MAADEN (TASI) - 13 Aug 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for MAADEN (TASI) - 12 May 2015
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
