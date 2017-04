SAFCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 30 Mar 2017 Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 29, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1 cash dividends per share for the Second Half of 2016. Distribution commences on April 12, 2017. Shareholders also amended the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:

Mr. Youssef Bin Abdullah Al Bonian - Representative of the Saudi Basic Industries Co. (SABIC)

Eng. Anas Bin Youssef Kentab - Representative of the Saudi Basic Industries Co. (SABIC)

Eng. Youssef Bin Abdul Rahman Al Zamil - Representative of the Saudi Basic Industries Co. (SABIC)

Mr. Muhammad Bin Hamoud Al Ouhly

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Habadan Al Habadan - Representative for the General Organization for Social Insurance

Dr. Waleed Bin Muhammad Al Eissa

Mr. Sami Bin Abdullah Al Jimaz - Representative for the Public Pension Agency