ALMARAI announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 27 Mar 2017
Almarai Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 26, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 0.90 cash dividends per share as well as amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
