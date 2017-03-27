ABOUT US - Consulting Services
Saudi Home
Search Company News
Company News
ARNB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 26 Mar 2017
Arab National Bank announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 23, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 45 Halalas cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of same day. Distribution is scheduled on April 6, 2017. Shareholders also approved to amend the Bank Charter to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing April 1, 2017 till March 31, 2020:
Mr. Salah Rashed Al Rashed
Mr. Ahmad Abdullah Al Oqeil
Mr. Khaled Muhammad Al Bawardi
Mr. Hisham Abdul Latif Al Jabr
Mr. Ahmad Wazea Al Qahtani (representative of the General Organization for Social Insurance)
Mr. Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Al Touq
As for the representatives of Arab Bank, the following members were re-appointed:
Dr. Robert Eid - Managing and Executive Director
Mr. Neamah Elias Sabbagh - Non Executive Member
Bassem Ibrahim Youssef Awadallah - Non Executive Member
Mr. Muhammad Abdul Fattah Al Ghalamah - Non Executive Member
Arab National Bank ARNB
27 Mar 2017
19.05
-0.25
