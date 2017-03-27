ARNB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 26 Mar 2017 Arab National Bank announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 23, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 45 Halalas cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of same day. Distribution is scheduled on April 6, 2017. Shareholders also approved to amend the Bank Charter to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing April 1, 2017 till March 31, 2020:

Mr. Salah Rashed Al Rashed

Mr. Ahmad Abdullah Al Oqeil

Mr. Khaled Muhammad Al Bawardi

Mr. Hisham Abdul Latif Al Jabr

Mr. Ahmad Wazea Al Qahtani (representative of the General Organization for Social Insurance)

Mr. Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Al Touq

As for the representatives of Arab Bank, the following members were re-appointed:

Dr. Robert Eid - Managing and Executive Director

Mr. Neamah Elias Sabbagh - Non Executive Member

Bassem Ibrahim Youssef Awadallah - Non Executive Member

Mr. Muhammad Abdul Fattah Al Ghalamah - Non Executive Member



