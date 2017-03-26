P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AOTHAIM holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 26 Mar 2017
Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of SAR 2 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 and amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
