SAVOLA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 26 Mar 2017
Savola Group holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
Savola Group SAVOLA    26 Mar 2017      40.60     -0.20
More News of SAVOLA
SAVOLA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (TASI) - 26 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for SAVOLA (TASI) - 20 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for SAVOLA (TASI) - 01 Aug 2016
SAVOLA distributes the dividends of 2nd quarter 2016 (TASI) - 28 Jul 2016
SAVOLA's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 24 Apr 2016
SAVOLA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 20 Apr 2016
SAVOLA distributes the dividends of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 20 Apr 2016
SAVOLA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2016 (TASI) - 06 Mar 2016
Resignation of SAVOLA's BOD member (TASI) - 11 Feb 2016
SAVOLA's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 24 Jan 2016
» More News
