TAWUNIYA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI Date: 22 Mar 2017 The Company for Cooperative Insurance announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 21, 2017. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 25% from SAR 1 Billion to SAR 1.250 Billion by granting 1 bonus share for each 4 shares. Shareholders also approved to distribute SAR 5 cash dividends per share and elected the following Board Members for 3-year round commencing March 26, 2017 till March 25, 2020:

Mr. Soliman Bin Saad Al Hemeid

Mr. Raed Bin Abdullah Al Tameemi

Eng. Ghassan Bin Abdul Karim Al Maleki

Mr. Jasser Bin Abdullah Al Jasser

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Rahman Al Khamis

Eng. Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Al Zeid

Mr. Abdullah Bin Muhammad Al Fayez

Eng. Waleed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Eissa

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Ibrahim Al Nuweissar