ADC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 10, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 21 Mar 2017
Al-Ahsa Development Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 10, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » Al-Ahsa Development Co. ADC    21 Mar 2017      15.33     -0.18
More News of ADC
ADC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 10, 2017 (TASI) - 21 Mar 2017
AADC distributes the dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 16 May 2016
AADC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 27, 2016 (TASI) - 29 Feb 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for AADC (TASI) - 20 Oct 2015
AADC's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 29 Dec 2014
Results for the First Half 2014 for AADC (TASI) - 22 Jul 2014
AADC cancels gypsum project and writes-off related expenses (TASI) - 16 Jul 2014
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for AADC (TASI) - 28 Apr 2014
Results for Fiscal Year 2013 for AADC (TASI) - 02 Apr 2014
AADC appoints a CEO (TASI) - 02 Sep 2013
» More News
