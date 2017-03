SFICO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (TASI) Date: 21 Mar 2017 Saudi Fisheries Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to reduce capital by 62.64% from SAR 535,375,000 to SAR 200 Mill with the purpose of restructuring capital in accordance with the new Corporate Law. Clause (24) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.