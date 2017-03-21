P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
ALRAJHI announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 20 Mar 2017
Al Rajhi Bank announced results of General meeting held on March 19, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1.5 cash dividends per share for second half of 2016 to be distributed effective March 26, 2017. Shareholders also approved to amend the Bank Charter to conform to the new Corporate Law.  
Al Rajhi Bank ALRAJHI    21 Mar 2017      63.05     -0.62
