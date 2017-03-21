Mubarrad holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 3, 2017 (TASI) Date: 20 Mar 2017 Saudi Transport and Investment Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 3, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss changing name of the company to become Batek Investment and Logistics. Clause (2) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders shall also elect Board Members for next 3-year round.