Mubarrad holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 3, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 20 Mar 2017
Saudi Transport and Investment Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 3, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss changing name of the company to become Batek Investment and Logistics. Clause (2) of  the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders shall also elect Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Saudi Transport and Investment Company Mubarrad    21 Mar 2017      54.99     -0.39
More News of Mubarrad
Mubarrad holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 3, 2017 (TASI) - 20 Mar 2017
Mubarrad appoints a Board Member (TASI) - 06 Dec 2016
Mubarrad appoints a CEO (TASI) - 27 Nov 2016
Mubarrad announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 22 Nov 2016
Mubarrad holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 21, 2016 (TASI) - 26 Oct 2016
Mubarrad announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI) - 06 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for Mubarrad (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for Mubarrad (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
Mubarrad's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
Mubarrad's subsidiary signs an agreement of strategic cooperation (TASI) - 02 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
