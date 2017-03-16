SABIC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 11, 2017 (TASI) Date: 16 Mar 2017 Saudi Basic Industries Corp holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 11, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute SAR 2 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting. Distribution is scheduled on April 23, 2017.