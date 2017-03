Farm Superstores announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 15 Mar 2017 Saudi Marketing Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 14, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing March 21, 2017 till March 20, 2020:

Hazem Faez Khaled Al Asswad (Non Executive Member)

Maher Hazem Faez Al Asswad (Executive Member)

Tareq Hazem Faez Al Asswad (Executive Member)

Muhammad Hazem Faez Al Asswad (Executive Member)

Ayham Muhammad Abdullah Al Youssef (Independent Member)

Muhammad Saad Batti Al Farraj Al Subae (Independent Member)

Talal Ahmad Abdullah Al Zamil (Independent Member)