MEPCO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 15 Mar 2017
Middle East Paper Company distributes SAR 0.75 cash dividends for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » Middle East Paper Company MEPCO    15 Mar 2017      16.22     0.73
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
