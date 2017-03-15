P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

YANSAB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 15 Mar 2017
Yanbu National Petrochemical Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 14, 2017. Shareholders approved the following:
- Distribution of SAR 1.5 cash dividends per share for Second Half of  2016
- Election of Board Members for next 3-year round commencing March 16, 2017
- Amendment of the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
