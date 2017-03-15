YANSAB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 15 Mar 2017 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 14, 2017. Shareholders approved the following:

- Distribution of SAR 1.5 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016

- Election of Board Members for next 3-year round commencing March 16, 2017

- Amendment of the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law