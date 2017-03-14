P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NGCO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 14 Mar 2017
National Gypsum Company distributes SAR 0.50 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
NGCO    14 Mar 2017      13.45     0.23
More News of NGCO
NGCO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 14 Mar 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for NGCO (TASI) - 19 Jul 2016
NGCO's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 11 Apr 2016
NGCO holds its AGM on April 10, 2016 (TASI) - 09 Mar 2016
NGCO distributes the dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 23 Feb 2016
NGCO's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 25 Jan 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for NGCO (TASI) - 20 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for NGCO (TASI) - 28 Jul 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for NGCO (TASI) - 30 Apr 2015
NGCO's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 29 Mar 2015
» More News
