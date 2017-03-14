P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
EIC distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 14 Mar 2017
Electrical Industries Company distributes SAR 0.9 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
Electrical Industries Company EIC    14 Mar 2017      21.66     0.54
