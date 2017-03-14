ALDREES announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 13 Mar 2017 Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Services Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 12, 2017. Shareholders approved the following:

- Amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law

- Increasing capital by 25% from SAR 400 Mill to SAR 500 Mill through granting 1 bonus share for each 4 shares and amend Clause (7) of the Company Statute accordingly

- Distributing SAR 1 cash dividends per share