ALDREES announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 13 Mar 2017
Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Services Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 12, 2017. Shareholders approved the following:
-  Amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law
- Increasing capital by 25% from SAR 400 Mill to SAR 500 Mill through granting 1 bonus share for each 4 shares and amend Clause (7) of the Company Statute accordingly
- Distributing SAR 1 cash dividends per share
