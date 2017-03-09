P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SOLIDARITY announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 09 Mar 2017
Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 8, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 55% from SAR 555 Mill to SAR 250 Mill with the purpose of restructuring capital and amending the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co SOLIDARITY    09 Mar 2017      19.95     -1.14
Advertisement
More News of SOLIDARITY
SOLIDARITY announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 09 Mar 2017
SOLIDARITY announces election of Chairman and Deputy (TASI) - 18 Sep 2016
SOLIDARITY announces resignation of CEO and appointment of a replacement (TASI) - 18 Sep 2016
SOLIDARITY announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 05 Sep 2016
SOLIDARITY holds a General meeting on September 4, 2016 (TASI) - 24 Aug 2016
SOLIDARITY assigns duties of Chief Executive Officer to the Managing Director (TASI) - 02 Feb 2016
SOLIDARITY obtains temporary approval for insurance products (TASI) - 29 Oct 2015
Resignation of SOLIDARITY's CEO and assigning other (TASI) - 05 Mar 2015
Results for the First Half 2014 for SOLIDARITY (TASI) - 22 Jul 2014
Results for the First Half 2013 for SOLIDARITY (TASI) - 31 Jul 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center