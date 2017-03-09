P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BJAZ distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 09 Mar 2017
Bank AlJazira distributes SAR 0.5 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
Advertisement
