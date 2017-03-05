P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SagrInsurance distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI)
Date: 05 Mar 2017
Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co distributes SAR 2 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding General meeting which will be announced later.
More » Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co SagrInsurance    05 Mar 2017      41.02     -1.64
Advertisement
More News of SagrInsurance
SagrInsurance distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 05 Mar 2017
SagrInsurance announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 03 Oct 2016
SagrInsurance holds a General meeting on October 2, 2016 (TASI) - 06 Sep 2016
SagrInsurance holds a General meeting on September 4, 2016 (TASI) - 23 Aug 2016
SagrInsurance distributes the dividends of financial year 2016 (TASI) - 14 Aug 2016
SagrInsurance's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 03 Aug 2016
SagrInsurance appoints a General Manager (TASI) - 13 Jun 2016
SagrInsurance's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 20 Jan 2016
SagrInsurance obtains final approval for an insurance product (TASI) - 02 Dec 2015
SagrInsurance appoints an Acting GM (TASI) - 04 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center