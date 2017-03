SAFCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 29, 2017 (TASI) Date: 02 Mar 2017 Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 29, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of SAR 1 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding meeting and elect Board Members for next 3-year round including 3 Independent Members.