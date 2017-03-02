City Cement holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 29, 2017 (TASI) Date: 02 Mar 2017 City Cement Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 29, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of SAR 0.25 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of day of holding meeting and amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.