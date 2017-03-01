YSCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 28 Feb 2017 Yamama Cement Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on February 27, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 0.25 cash dividends per share for Forth Quarter of 2016 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of same day. Distribution is scheduled on March 19, 2017. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.